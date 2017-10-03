Commercial driver sent to prison for raping Ekiti College student

Tope Ojolo
A commercial driver, who allegedly robbed and raped a female student of the College of Education in Ikere Ekiti, Tope Ojolo , has been remanded in prison custody by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court.

Mr. Ojolo, 21, was arraigned in court by the Police on Tuesday for the offence, which he was alleged to have committed on September 17.

He allegedly rode his victim into the bush on the said date, a few metres away from the college, where he raped and disposed her of her belongings.

The act infuriated students of the institution who embarked on a violent protest to register their displeasure.

Following a serious manhunt by the police, Mr. Ojolo turned himself over to the traditional ruler of the town, who handed him over to the police.

Police in Ekiti said the suspect confessed to the crime.

At his arraignment, the police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, urged the court to grant her request to enable her send the duplicate file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The defence counsel, Timi Omotoso, asked the court for the bail of his client.

The presiding Magistrate, Dolapo Akinsanya, ordered the remand of the suspect pending the issuance of the legal advice.

