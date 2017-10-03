Ogun traditional ruler robbed at gunpoint

Related News

The traditional ruler of Owode-Egba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Kolawole Sowemimo, was on Sunday robbed of his belongings in an ambush by armed robbers near Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr. Sowemimo ran into a roadblock by the three-member robbery gang at about 8.45 p.m., shortly after dropping his child at a school hostel.

The monarch was driving in a Mercedes Benz car when he drove into the bandits who had blocked the highway with used tyres to force motorists to slow down around Daywaterman College along the Abeokuta-Siun-Owode road.

Narrating his ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr. Sowemimo said the robbers ordered him out of his car at gun point and ransacked it to remove vital personal effects.

He said he was robbed of cash, wristwatch, two mobile phone sets, ring and Automated Machine Card among other valuables.

He said he had since reported the case to the police.

“They were three-man-gang and fully armed. They placed tyres on the road to force motorists to reduce speed. My car ran into them and they ordered me out at gun point,” he said.

Mr. Sowemimo said he introduced‎ himself as a traditional ruler, but the bandits ignored him and made away with his belongings.

He said the bandits initially snatched his car for their getaway, but when the engine failed to run, they escaped with a Golf car after robbing the occupants.

The traditional ruler said after the robbers escaped, he used his car to take the other victims from the robbery spot to Owode Police Station where they reported the incident.

He commended the Divisional Police Officer of the station for his effort, adding that the officer led his team to the scene to begin investigation.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced.