Lagos PDP official defects to APC

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Agege, Lagos, Raheem Oyeniyi, on Tuesday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), citing Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s “sterling performance” as reason.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Oyeniyi gave notice of his defection in a letter to the APC ward chairman in Orile-Agege area on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Mr. Oyeniyi was PDP House of Representatives candidate for Agege constituency in the 2015 general elections.

In the letter titled “Letter of Intention to Return to All Progressives Congress’’, Mr. Oyeniyi said he considered APC as a platform to actualise his dreams for the people.

“I write to inform you of my intention to return to APC henceforth.

“My intention to return is borne out of the belief that the APC today is by far more democratic inclined.

“APC offers the forum of which I can actualise my desire and the aspirations of my people for a better Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mr. Oyeniyi said he was a founding member of APC in 2013 but left the party due to internal wrangling and defected to PDP.

“I have always been a progressive since the days of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

“I have contributed in no small measure to the progress of these parties and invariably of my constituency, financially, morally and otherwise.

“I hope that you will use your good office in facilitating the necessary documentation to the effect,’’ Mr. Oyeniyi said.

NAN reports that the defector copied the Chairmen of APC in Orile-Agege, Agege, Lagos, National Headquarters, and all stakeholders including Sen. Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the Party.

Several PDP stalwarts, including seven out of eight Lagos State lawmakers elected under the platform of PDP in 2015, have defected to APC. (NAN)