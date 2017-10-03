Obasanjo, Tinubu, Adenuga, others for Oluwo’s 50th birthday

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwo Land, Osun state, South-West Nigeria, Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, has called on indigenes of the town in the diaspora to come home and contribute their quota to the development of hometown as he marks his second anniversary on the throne and his 50th birthday.

The event has been scheduled for 7th October 2017.

Oba Akanbi in a statement released by the palace, said eminent Nigerians have been invited to the twin event.

He said: “As a responsible father I am thirsty for development. There are two Iwos: the old Iwo and the new Iwo. The new Iwo is the best because we have migrated from obscurity to light. The name is everywhere now and big investments are underway.”

The monarch also charged kinsmen to tap into his vision, saying the best they could do as indigenes is to invest in the many community projects in Iwo land.

According to him, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are among the many dignitaries expected to grace the event.

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, he said, will be the chief host to the invited guests.

While Oba Akanbi also spoke about the guest slated for the event, he hinted that the Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Akinruntan, is the Chairman of the occasion while businessman, Abbah Folawiyo, is the Mother of the Day.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include billionaire Aliko Dangote; businessmen Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola, all emirs in Nigeria, as well as other high-ranking monarch across the country.

The Oluwo recently held a prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in Nigeria.

That event, the statement from the palace said, witnessed over 3000 people in attendance from all over the country.