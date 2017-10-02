Security guard, girlfriend arrested for faking kidnap

Related News

A security guard, Afolabi Ogunremi, 30, has been arrested alongside his girlfriend, Toheebat Adebayo, by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly faking a kidnap.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Monday that the duo connived to dupe the parents of the girl under the pretext that she had been kidnapped.

“The said Toheebat was reported kidnapped on the 27th of September at Lafenwa police by her parents,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the parents complained that the girl left home to Lafenwa market but did not return home. They were later called on phone by an unknown man who informed them that their daughter has been kidnapped.

He added that the ‘kidnapper’ then demanded N200,000 as ransom.

“Upon the report, the DPO CSP Kayode Ayilara led his detectives on a technical investigation of the case which led them to an abandoned house inside the GRA where the girl was being kept,” he stated.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the discovery led to the arrest of Mr. Adebayo who was the security man in the house.

“On interrogation, Adebayo claimed to be the boyfriend of the girl and that they both planned to simulate her kidnap in order to raise money for her forthcoming birthday from the parents.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-kidnapping department for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police also advised parents to train their children properly so that they will not become embarrassment to them later,” he said.