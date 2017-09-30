Ajimobi pardons 21 convicts

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has pardoned 21 convicts on the occasion of Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary celebrations.

A statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka, said the development was in exercise of the governor’s power of prerogative of mercy.

This, he said, is pursuant to the provisions of section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the statement, seven persons were granted release from prison, having spent varying terms of their sentences.

Similarly, Mr. Layinka disclosed that 13 others had their death sentences reduced to a term of years, having spent considerable terms in prison.

The statement further stated that one person had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

“The records of the benefitting convicts suggest that they have undergone reforms while some of them have, while in incarceration, passed their General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations and obtained first degree certificates from the National Open University,” the statement said.

“Some of them are also at varying stages of completion of their degree courses in different courses at NOUN,” it added.

Mr. Layinka said the government hoped that its gesture would be reciprocated by the beneficiaries by maintaining good conduct and ensuring that they became useful to themselves and the society at large afterwards.