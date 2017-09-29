Tuberculosis: Nigerian govt commences free mobile testing

Related News

The Federal Government on Friday commenced a pilot scheme of free mobile testing and treatment of tuberculosis in Ogun State.



The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, flagged off the scheme with the aid of a mobile tuberculosis testing truck‎ at Governor’s office arcade ground, Abeokuta.



The initiative tagged ‘Wellness on Wheel,’ is a medical programme targeted at eradicating the disease.



The minister in his speech said 600,000 cases of tuberculosis are recorded annually in Nigeria adding that, the country has the ”worst case of tuberculosis in Africa with five out of six cases undetected in the country.”



He said the initiative was to enlighten the citizens on the dangers posed by the ailment.



“We are flagging off this initiative to improve TB cases’ detection in our country. Nigeria has about 600, 000 cases every year and we have the fourth largest burden of TB all over the world and we are number one in Africa,” he said.



“What is particularly worrisome is that we are only able to detect one out of six cases of TB. In terms of detection, Nigeria has scored the least in the world in terms of being able to pick TB cases,” he added.



He also spoke on the specifics of the scheme.



“With this innovative idea, we can diagnose TB within a very short time, at most, two hours. We can do x-ray using this vehicle, we can also detect TB cases using generic test, we will also know if the case is drug resistant type or non-drug resistance type,” the Minister said.



In his remarks, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, said the initiative will further help data gathering in the state as regards the disease, adding that ”the confidence reposed on the state will not be taken for granted.”



Mr. Amosun, who noted that the disease does not recognise status, religion or tribe, assured that the vehicle, equipped with modern facilities to detect the disease will be useful.



He said the vehicle will move from one community to the other, promising to take the initiative to other ”brother governors in the country.”