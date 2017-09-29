Alleged N60 million fraud: EFCC quizzes Ondo LG officials

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office has invited and quizzed a former chairman of Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State, Akinsola Adu and three of his principal officers over alleged stealing and abuse of office.

The commission’s regional head of media, Ayo Oyewole who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday gave the names of the principal officers as Taiwo Aladesuyi, Adefisoye Agboola and Dare Alao.

He said the‎ suspects were alleged to have misappropriated N60 million, which was released to the local government by the Ondo State Government from the Subsidy Re-investment and Empowerment Programme, SURE-P through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mr. Oyewole added that it was alleged that ”virtually the entire sum was transferred to a personal account.”

He said an investigation was still ongoing to establish how the funds were actually disbursed and verify the projects for which it was purportedly released.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court when the investigation is concluded and if a prima-facie case is established against them.