The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Fayose formally declared his interest at the Chelsea Hotel, Abuja on Thursday.

He made the declaration despite the PDP making it clear that it had zoned its presidential ticket to the North for 2019.

Mr. Fayose’s Ekiti in the South-western part of Nigeria.

