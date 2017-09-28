No cholera outbreak in Ogun – Official

Related News

The Ogun State Government has dismissed speculations of a cholera outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Babatunde Ipaye, made the clarification while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday; adding that the reports were unfounded.

There had been report of the outbreak of the disease at Ogunmakin village, located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Ipaye, however, explained that the case in question was that of food poisoning.

The commissioner explained that six members of a family who had attended a particular function in the community allegedly had diarrhoea and which was later linked to food poisoning.

‘’There is no confirmed case of cholera in Ogun, only the case of food poisoning. According to the findings of public health officers, six people were said to have diarrhoea and the only common thing was that they attended a particular gathering together,” he said.

Mr. Ipaye further assured the people of adequate deployment of surveillance systems in the state to curtail any outbreak of disease.

”Our surveillance system is still intact and strengthened to curtail any outbreakof disease. We will stop at nothing to ensure that we fulfil our promise at providing efficient health care delivery to citizens,’’ he noted.