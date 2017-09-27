Ondo governor’s wife donates gift items to widowed mother of triplets

Related News

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Tuesday donated gift items to Bukola Afolabi, a young mother of triplets who recently lost her husband two months into her pregnancy.

The items which included packs of baby food and diapers were also donated to another mother of triplets, Bola Olayinka, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure yesterday.

Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who promised to help train the widow in Information Communication and Technology so that she can have socio-economic empowerment urged the young mothers to take up family planning in order to remain healthy and better manage their families.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye, who received the gifts items on behalf of Bola Olayinka used the opportunity to thank the first lady for her kind gesture.

Earlier, the chairman of Akure South Local Government, Margaret Atere, also expressed appreciation at the first lady’s act of benevolence, noting that Ondo State people are lucky to have her.