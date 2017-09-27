Despite provocation, I won’t depose you, Ajimobi tells Olubadan

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Wednesday said that he had no plans of deposing the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Yomi Layinka, said Mr. Ajimobi would not depose the monarch no matter the level of provocation and opposition to the recent installation of new obas in Ibadan land.

Mr. Ajimobi also appealed to members of the Obas-in-Council and all other newly installed kings in Ibadan land to extend the olive branch to the Olubadan by visiting him as a way of assuring the paramount ruler that they bore no grudge against him.

The governor spoke at a meeting he held with the traditional council of the 11 local governments in Ibadan land at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Mr. Ajimobi’s statement came against the backdrop of an attack on the Olubadan palace on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the palace of the monarch in Popo-yemoja, shooting into the air while installation of new chiefs was going on.

The Oyo state government, in its reaction, said it had launched an investigation into the attack. It also accused “failed politicians” of being behind the attack.

The attack is believed to be a fallout of the crisis that trailed the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy title by the governor, a move opposed by the Ibadan monarch.

Apart from the Olubadan, a former governor of the state and an Ibadan High Chief, Rashidi Ladoja, also opposed the review.

PIC.10. FROM LEFT: WIFE OF OLUBADAN, OLORI KUDIRAT ADETUNJI; OLUBADAN OF IBADANLAND, OBA SALIU ADETUNJI; OLORI RASHIDAT ADETUNJI; AT THE THANKSGIVING SERVICE FOR THE OLUBADAN AT CATHEDRAL CHURCH OF ST DAVID KUDETI IBADAN ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). 2850/10/4/2016/OEA/JAU/NAN

But Mr. Layinka said in his statement on Wednesday that, “Despite being vested with enormous powers of suspension and deposition of erring monarch, as enshrined in Cap 28, Section 26 (1) of the Chiefs Laws of Oyo State 2000, Ajimobi said that he would not invoke such powers over the Ibadan monarch.”

The statement quoted Mr. Ajimobi as saying that the monarch ”was his father,” adding that he would not do anything that would diminish his status or bring his exalted stool into disrepute.

“Let me state that the existing chieftaincy law gives any governor power to remove any traditional ruler who engages in activities that can jeopardize the peace of his domain,” Mr. Ajimobi said.

“I should also add that Kabiyesi, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has of recent been engaging in certain activities that are inimical to the peace and tranquillity of Ibadan.

“Only recently, Olubadan embarked on a roadshow across Ibadan, waving horsetail to bystanders in an apparent attempt to incite the people against the government. Such actions could have pitted the antagonists and protagonists of installation of new obas against one another.

“This is capable of plunging Ibadan metropolis into a crisis of unimaginable proportion, if not for the understanding and support of the people for the government. But no matter what happens, I assure you I will never depose the Olubadan.

“He remains my father. His palace is just being used by failed politicians, especially the Accord Party leader, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, to relaunch his faded political career.”

Mr. Ajimobi also said that he held the Olubadan and his stool in high esteem, adding that, “this is why I will also want to beg the obas-in-council to visit Baba and mend their relationship. If I can’t fight the Olubadan, please you should not fight him.”

The governor also expressed regret that the Olubadan had allowed his palace to be hijacked by those he called failed politicians and serial losers.

“Reports at our disposal indicate that the crisis that had trailed the appointment of new obas in Ibadan and the gun attack on the Olubadan palace on Monday might have been masterminded by these failed politicians,” he said.

“They have taken advantage of Kabiyesi’s advanced age to carry out their nefarious activities and use the palace as the centre of opposition to the government. What they failed to achieve through the ballot box, they want to achieve through the back door.

Rashidi Ladoja

“Our government is not for violence. We don’t encourage brigandage. It is people like Ladoja who have been promoting violence that were behind the attack on Olubadan’s palace. It was during Ladoja’s regime that gunmen shot into the late Baba (Lamidi) Adedibu’s house because of his opposition to him.

“Ladoja’s supporters caused mayhem in Akure (Ondo State) when he lost out in his bid to be endorsed as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. During his administration, even the governor’s office became a theatre of war. All these are on record.”

He, however, vowed not to be intimidated by what he called Mr. Ladoja’s pull-him-down syndrome and self-centeredness.