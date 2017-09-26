Two killed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accidents

Related News

Two persons were on Tuesday killed in separate auto crashes which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



The first accident involved three vehicles along Danko filling station, while the other occurred at Redeem Church axis of the expressway.



A witness said the first accident involved one Toyota Avensis car with registration number, AKD 444 EM; a red coloured Nissan Pathfinder SUV marked, LSP 836 DL and an ash coloured MAZDA car with registration number LSD 822 BR.



It was gathered that the three vehicles were enroute Lagos from Ibadan axis when the incidents happened.



The Ogun State Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident blamed it on overspeeding.



He said four persons including one male and three females sustained injuries and were later taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu, for medical attention. One other female died.



Mr. Oladele said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.



Similarly, the accident at Redeem Church area which claimed one life, caused injuries to five other persons.



The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Compliance Agency, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi said one of the vehicles was coming from Kano and heading to Lagos.



Mr. Akinbiyi said the 14-seater Toyota HIACE bus, with registration number DRZ 360 XA coming from Kano hit a faulty crane by the roadside.



He said the corpse of the killed passenger as at the time of filing this report had been deposited at the morgue of Fakoya hospital while the vehicle was towed to Mowe Police Station.