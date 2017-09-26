Ajimobi blames ‘failed politicians’ for attack on Olubadan Palace

Related News

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday attributed Monday’s attack at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, to activities of opposition politicians in the state.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the Olubadan’s palace on Monday, shooting into the air while daring visitors to come out and confront them.

Some journalists and a former secretary to the Oyo State government, Sharafadeen Ali, had escaped the shooting by the whiskers.

On Tuesday, the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, convoked an emergency Security Council meeting in his office, to address the situation.

The meeting was attended by service commanders from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Air Force, among others.

Addressing journalists at the end of the security council meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Segun Abolarinwa, pointed fingers at those he called failed politicians as the suspected masterminds of the shooting.

Although, he said that the security agents have not come to any conclusion over the matter, Mr. Abolarinwa said that preliminary reports available to the government suggest that political opponents bent on disrupting the peace of the land were behind Monday’s incident.

“The suspected hoodlums must have acted on the instructions of some failed politicians who are trying to exploit the traditional institution to stage a comeback and return Oyo State to the inglorious days of violence, brigandage, thuggery, killings and arson,” he said.

“We shall not allow anyone or group, irrespective of status, religious or political leaning, to take us back to the dark days when Ibadan earned the unenviable tag of a garrison command through the unscrupulous activities of some incorrigible elements.

“The governor had warned during the installation ceremony of our Obas on August 27 that the Olubadan palace and our revered traditional institution risk being used as staging post for the nefarious activities of failed politicians.

“My appeal to Baba, the Kabiyesi, is to be wary of the antics of those who may wish to exploit his warmness and accommodating posturing to foment trouble. The government wishes to reiterate that it will not renege on its commitment to the security of lives and property.”

The governor’s aide warned that the full weight of the law would be visited on whoever attempted to undermine the peace of the state, which, he said, had remained the credential of Mr. Ajimobi’s administration in the last six years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ajimobi has also summoned a meeting of the traditional council of the 11 local governments in Ibadan, which are being headed by the Obas-in-Council, formerly known as members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.