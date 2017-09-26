2019: Fayose to declare presidential ambition Thursday

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Photo credit: Pointblank News]
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, will on Thursday formally declare his intention to contest for the position of president of Nigeria in 2019 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The event is billed for the Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja at 11 a.m.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that Governor Fayose, in a letter addressed to leaders of the PDP, that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and Nigeria.

The letter read; “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/mandate of our party to contest the 2019 Presidential election, considering your support and commitment towards our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it becomes imperative to keep you informed and seek your support.

“This ambition, however, is without prejudice to our party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and our country.

“I urge that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory at the 2019 presidential election.

“Accept the assurances of my highest regards as a determined presidential hopeful.”

On his chances, if fielded by the PDP, Mr. Fayose said, “I have (a) penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand, I will take it. I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president.”

Mr. Fayose has been known in the past to be a vocal critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

