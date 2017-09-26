OAU students lament delay in release of examination results

Related News

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, have decried the undue delay in the release of their results by some departments in the school.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that many of the students are yet to know their fate as some of the departments in the school are yet to release the results of examination written in second semester of 2015/2016 while the second semester 2016/2017 academic session course registration is presently ongoing.

The students disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES that the non-disclosure of the results has caused more harm than good to their academic life adding that this usually made students spend extra years in school.

Kemi Kuforiji, a 200-level student of department of English explained that this was not the first time she was experiencing such.

“It is nothing but poor handling because it has delayed my future engagements. I had an issue with my Library result which I wrote the exam of 2015/16 session, but the result was not released until late first semester of 2016/17 session which has denied me the opportunity to register the course in 200 level. I will be faced with that in 300 level which does not speak well,” she said.

Another student, a 400-level student of department of Linguistics who spoke with our reporter under the condition of anonymity to avoid victimisation, said that the delay of the results has not in any way helped the academic life of the students.

“We are crying out to let the management know our challenges so that they can consider us and release our results on time. If the varsity cannot cope with theory, let’s resolve to CBT (computer based assessment) if that would be more effective.

It was learnt that students who wrote 100 level DRA106, a course from the department of Dramatic Arts are yet to see their results and have been unable to re-register the a similar course in 200 level second semester.

A student, who identified himself simply as Yemisi said: “I am indeed worried about the situation, it may not be disconnected from the huge number of students admitted yearly. I don’t think this happens in first-class universities until I got to OAU.”

Some of the students lamented the ”silence of the Students Union leaders over the menace.”

“Delaying students results without tangible reason or notification is a threat and the Union has remained silent on this. We cannot disconnect the issue from students’ welfare. They should continue to dialogue with management on students behalf,” a student said.

Some of the other courses affected by the delayed results include PHL104 from the department of Philosophy, and CHE202 from department of chemical Engineering.

Also, 400 level students studying German have not seen most of their 300level results.

In his reaction, the Dean of Division of Students Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the management of the institution ”is working tirelessly to make sure students results are released at the right time.”