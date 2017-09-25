APC to participate in Ekiti LG polls

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has decided to participate in the local government election of the state scheduled for December.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, on Monday, the party said its decision to field candidates was reached at the party’s state executive meeting held on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

“We call all members of our party particularly those interested in the chairmanship or councillorship position in local governments and wards to indicate their interest,” he said.

“We advise the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) to be fair and transparent in dealing with all registered political parties who will be participating in the election.

“PDP-led govt has failed Ekiti People and therefore our party will not sit back while the people suffer.”

The APC had boycotted the last LG polls held on the December 19, 2015 with the ruling PDP winning all the 16 local government chairmanship seats and as well as all the 177 councillorship seats.

The APC had alleged that the process was not credible and urged voters to stay away from the polls.

Mr. Olatunbosun then described the exercise as a mockery of democratic election, saying an election with a single party participating while also raising PDP members to pose as candidates of obscure parties did not pass the test of representative poll.

The party also claimed that across the state, Ekiti people spoke with one voice by staying in their homes and watched from distance as PDP members engaged in multiple thumb-printing to give the impression that there was massive turn-out of voters.