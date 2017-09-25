Oyo govt. condemns attack on Olubadan Palace, seeks justice

Related News

The Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Monday condemned the attack on the palace of Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji.

A statement by Yomi Layinka, Mr. Ajimobi’s media aide, said the government had directed security operatives to bring the masterminds of the attack to justice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how yet-to-be identified gunmen stormed the palace of the Olubadan during the installation of local chiefs at the Popo-yemoja palace of the monarch earlier on Monday.

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sharafadeen Ali, together with some journalists were among those caught up in the mayhem.

They, however, escaped by the whiskers as the gunmen shot into the air, daring those in the palace to come out and confront them.

In his statement on Monday afternoon, Mr. Ajimobi said the government would not spare anyone who attempts to throw the state into chaos.

“The governor condemns the said act in its entirety and has directed security agencies to ensure that the masterminds are swiftly arrested, interrogated and brought to justice,” the statement said.

“The governor has vowed not to brook anyone or group of people desirous of bringing back the regime of violence and brigandage to the state.

“He wishes to reiterate his commitment to the security and protection of lives and properties of all citizens of Oyo State, which he has laboured hard to restore and maintain in the last six years,” Mr. Layinka added.

Meanwhile, one of the journalists who sustained minor injuries during the shooting, Ademola Babalola, has taken to Facebook to recount his experience.

“Black Monday in Ibadan. Another great escape by whiskers! Gunmen @ Palace. It can only be God. Saw death LIVE!!!,” Mr. Babalola wrote Monday afternoon.

“All our well-wishers, thanks for your prayers, best wishes and words of encouragement. May God heal our lands and judge our leaders. It is well,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the installation ceremony took place at the palace despite the attack.