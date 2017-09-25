Lagos Governor, Speaker mourn Chief Imam

Related News

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has described the death of the Chief Imam of Lagos, Ibrahim Akinola, as a great loss to the Muslim community, the state and the country in general.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, Mr. Ambode said the late cleric would be sorely missed and remembered for his bold and courageous sermons which stood him out in the present-day Nigeria.

Mr. Akinola, 79, died on Sunday in Lagos, after a brief illness.

“He was indeed a respected cleric who was always mindful of his integrity and used his sermons to engineer positive changes in the behaviour and character of his followers,” Mr. Ambode said.

“He was a devout Muslim; humanist and bridge builder and would be remembered for his fairness, boldness and thought-provoking sermons.”

Mr. Ambode, while commiserating with the family of the late cleric, urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and contributed immensely to the peaceful coexistence in the State until his demise.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I (would) like to specially commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the Muslim Community for this great irreparable loss,” the governor said.

In his condolence message, Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, described Mr. Akinola as an honest cleric who stood for nothing but truth in his entire life.

“He was an unbiased man of God who stood for truth all his entire life and the nation in general and Lagos State, in particular, will surely miss him,” Mr. Obasa said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

“We can’t question Almighty Allah who has deemed it fit to call our father back to Him.

“We take solace in the fact that the late Chief Imam lived a life of service to Allah and humanity and I pray that he finds peace with his Creator and that Almighty Allah forgives him all his sins.”