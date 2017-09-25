JUST IN: Gunmen storm Olubadan palace, ex-SSG escapes death

Related News

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sharrafaden Ali, escaped death Monday morning when unknown gunmen attacked the Olubadan palace in Popo-yemoja, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Mr. Ali escaped by the whiskers alongside three other journalists who were at the palace to cover the installation of four local chiefs (baales) by the Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen who drove in a black Sienna, stormed the palace around 11.45 a.m.

They also screamed at the visitors stationed at the palace entrance, hurling abusive words in Yoruba.

Mr. Ali, who is also Asaaju Balogun of Ibadan land, was sitting in his black Toyota Land cruiser jeep with registration number Lagos Epe 447 ER when the shooting began.

In several pictures posted by a known supporter of the politician on Facebook, the car’s screen was shattered by bullets.

Some of the journalists also sustained minor injuries during the shootings, a source said.

The source said the gunmen stopped in front of the palace, shooting into the air, while calling on visitors inside the palace to come out and confront them.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to reach the Oyo State Police spokesperson, proved abortive.

The Olubadan chieftaincy review had been a subject of protracted crises in recent time, particularly between the Olubadan and the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Last week, the Olubadan sued the governor over what the monarch called the illegality of the chieftaincy review of Ibadan land.

More details later…