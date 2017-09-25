Gunmen storm Olubadan palace, ex-SSG escapes death

PIC.10. FROM LEFT: WIFE OF OLUBADAN, OLORI KUDIRAT ADETUNJI; OLUBADAN OF IBADANLAND, OBA SALIU ADETUNJI; OLORI RASHIDAT ADETUNJI; AT THE THANKSGIVING SERVICE FOR THE OLUBADAN AT CATHEDRAL CHURCH OF ST DAVID KUDETI IBADAN ON SUNDAY (10/4/16). 2850/10/4/2016/OEA/JAU/NAN
A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sharrafaden Ali, escaped death Monday morning when unknown gunmen attacked the Olubadan palace in Popo-yemoja, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Mr. Ali escaped by the whiskers alongside three other journalists who were at the palace to cover the installation of four local chiefs (baales) by the Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen who drove in a black Sienna, stormed the palace around 11.45 a.m.

They also screamed at the visitors stationed at the palace entrance, hurling abusive words in Yoruba.

Mr. Ali, who is also Asaaju Balogun of Ibadan land, was sitting in his black Toyota Land cruiser jeep with registration number Lagos Epe 447 ER when the shooting began.

In several pictures posted by a known supporter of the politician on Facebook, the car’s screen was shattered by bullets.

Some of the journalists also sustained minor injuries during the shootings, a source said.

The source said the gunmen stopped in front of the palace, shooting into the air, while calling on visitors inside the palace to come out and confront them.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to reach the Oyo State Police spokesperson, proved abortive.

The Olubadan chieftaincy review had been a subject of protracted crises in recent time, particularly between the Olubadan and the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Last week, the Olubadan sued the governor over what the monarch called the illegality of the chieftaincy review of Ibadan land.

More details later…

  • Sheikh Messi

    Violent men!
    I guess they don’t call it the WILD WILD WEST for nothing.

  • Kareem

    I hope Kay soyemi and tundeMess the internet wrestlers were not there?

  • Sarah

    My Yoruba people, which one?
    We have troubles with herdsmen, badoo, kidnappers, even armed robbery. You did not organizer armed response. It is chieftaincy titles that you want to die and kill for.
    I am disappointed to say the least. Men will always be men

  • bobisa

    When Ajimobi crowned 21 kings, it was a peaceful event, but a whole olubadan, corronating indigenes has to witness this insubordination, where were the security details of the olubadan in the first place? The state governor must be quarried!.