Oyo 2019: Re-alignment against APC will fail – Spokesperson

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo State chapter, says the on-going re-alignment of forces by the opposition political players in the state ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial election would fail.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Olawale Sadare, the party’s Public Relations Officer in Ibadan on Saturday.

The leaderships of opposition political parties in the state, including the Accord Party, Social Democratic Party, Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party have initiated a move to regroup against the ruling APC.

The re-alignment is aimed at dislodging the ruling APC in the state in the 2019 elections.

Prominent among the state political leaders in the move were former governor Rasheed Ladoja, former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Seyi Makinde and Sharafadeen Alli.

“We are a governing party that has distinguished itself as the only vehicle of good governance, peace and wholesome development desired by the majority of the people of Nigeria, including the good citizens of the state.

“What they are planning is a civilian coup against the electorate but it would not see the light of day for many reasons.

“Most characters involved in the gang-up have had opportunities in the past to impact positively on the lives of the people but they failed as a result of incurable traits of incompetence, selfishness and cluelessness,’’ it said.

The party stated that many of the arrow heads of the alignment are ignorant of how government works from the way they criticise government policies and condemn its projects.

The party stated that Nigerians would not support any alignment, re-alignment or gang-up from the same set of people that plunged the nation into economic mess.

It counselled the sponsors of alignment and those who intend to benefit from it to realize that the effort would end up in futility.

(NAN)