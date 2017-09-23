Osun 2018: APC outlines conditions for Aregbesola’s successor

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has declared that disloyal members and those lacking in party discipline will not be considered as candidates worthy of flying the party’s flag in the state’s 2018 governorship election.

The party’s publicity secretary, Kunle Oyatomi, while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Friday, said the party remained a disciplined one and would consider loyalty, competence and quality in deciding who would earn the APC ticket.

He said the party would consider only those who are totally loyal and would be able to continue the developmental successes of the Aregbesola administration.

“A saboteur cannot qualify. An undisciplined person cannot qualify and a person who is not ingrained in and with all the developments that have taken place under Aregbesola, cannot be trusted to succeed him,” Oyatomi said.

“Anybody who has motives inconsistent with and treacherous in the main, against what Aregbesola has done can never, ever be the party’s choice in Osun.

“Also anyone who is looking outside Osun APC to win the party’s nomination will fail and therefore cannot succeed Aregbesola.”

He also denounced insinuations by the opposition that the party’s loss to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Osun West senatorial bye-election indicated the expectations for the governorship election.

The PDP has boasted that it would repeat the feat as the victory showed that the ruling APC government had lost the support of the voting populace of the state.

Ademola Adeleke, who won the seat, had thought he would run on the platform of the APC after the death of his brother, Isiaka, who was an APC senator. He had to defect to the PDP, which readily offered him the ticket, citing unfairness on the part of the APC leadership.

Mr. Oyatomi said Osun West senatorial district bye-election was not a proper gauge for the popularity of the APC in the State.

“Let’s put that victory in context as we have said earlier. The figures revealed that the majority of votes that gave the PDP the victory came from Ede land- Ede North, Ede South and Egbedore,” he explained.

“The Adeleke factor is predominant and sabotage by the APC dissidents added significantly to PDP victory.

“But as a district, Osun West is less than 20 per cent of the total votes needed to win the governorship.”

On why the APC lost the election, Mr. Oyatomi said, “The first aspect is that the passing of the former senator, late Isiaka Adeleke created genuine sympathy that was politically exploited by his brother who succeeded him with the assistance of the APC members who sabotaged the party.

“The second aspect is that strategic errors were made, which we have identified, but we refuse to talk about. Those errors will not be repeated.”

Noting that the PDP did not have what it takes to win the governorship next year, Mr. Oyatomi said that when ”serious politicians” in Osun are weighing their options, they would not settle for the PDP.

“The people of Osun have had the opportunity to experience the PDP and APC for about the same period of time (seven years each) and Osun people are intelligent enough to know the difference,” he said.

“Only a fool will look far away for an answer because the difference is clear. We need not say more.

“The coming weeks and months will determine how the future of Osun will unfold. But as far as we are concerned, the outcome is clear. Osun will remain an APC state after August 2018.”