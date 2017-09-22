Governor loses two aides in five days

Related News

A security aide of the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has died in a road crash, four days after another one died from illness.

Busoye Olayinka, an assistant superintendent of police, popularly called ‘Robot’, died on Thursday night in Itori axis of the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway.

His younger brother, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report, also lost his life in the accident.

A witness said Mr. Olayinka’s ash-coloured Nissan Primera car with registration number Lagos PH 406 KJA collided with a truck with registration number Kwara, LEM 77 XA on the expressway.

The truck was said to be reversing from the yard of a company, Dolphin Steel Nig. Ltd, into the highway when Mr. Olayinka’s car crashed into it.

Earlier on Monday, Wale Aderemi, an officer of State Security Services attached to the governor’s convoy had died in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

He had been admitted in a hospital for typhoid but slumped and died a few days after he was discharged.

It was gathered that the Ekiti State-born Mr. Aderemi reportedly slumped in the toilet of his apartment and was rushed back to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The remains of Mr. Aderemi have been taken to his hometown in Ekiti State for burial.

When contacted, the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Clement Oladele confirmed the accident involving Mr. Olayinka.

He said the bodies of the two victims had been taken to the General Hospital in Ifo.

He said the two were unconscious after the collision but were later confirmed dead.