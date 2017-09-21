Repair works: Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

Related News

The Lagos State Government has said there would be a restriction on movement on the Ikorodu Road at the Fadeyi axis so as to aid some ongoing repair works.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, said the government would pull down the dilapidated steel pedestrian bridges and replace them with new ones worthy of the status of the state.

Also in the same statement, the state government said the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights, 23, Saturday between 11pm and 6am, and on 24, Sunday between 11pm and 4am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.

Mr. Olujimi said that all traffic both coming into Lagos and outward to Ojota will be diverted to the service lanes.

”The state government has put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.”

According to him, the notice of restriction of the road became pragmatic to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilise alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed.

Mr. Olujimi noted that the ultimate goal of the plan was to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.