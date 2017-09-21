Police announce destruction of five Badoo shrines

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command said it has demolished five shrines in Ikorodu allegedly belonging to members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo.

The command said on Wednesday that the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led a team of police officers and bulldozers to Agbowa in Ikorodu to demolish the shrines as part of efforts to rid the communities of Badoo members.

Badoo, a deadly cult group, has been terrorising residents of Ikorodu axis of Lagos State. The group has also killed many residents of the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the raid on the shrines believed to be used by members of the ritual cult group.

Mr. Famous-Cole said a suspect identified simply as James, who claimed to be a native doctor, was arrested, adding that two victims were rescued from one of the shrines.

The police said that such shrines are used for ritual purposes, adding that most people who were unfortunate to board wrong commercial buses, are usually taken to such shrines.

“We are in the deep forest of Agbowa. Our visit here is based on a long collaboration with eminent persons of Ikorodu, who in partnership with the police, volunteered information concerning existence of illegal shrines, where kidnappers, ritual killers and hoodlums kidnap people and lure them under false pretences, to defraud them,” the police commissioner was quoted to have said.

“Sometimes, these unsuspecting victims lose their lives. We have three of such shrines in Agbowa alone, this is the first one. I have the mandate of all traditional rulers in Ikorodu and indeed, the Lagos State government, not only to uncover shrines used for committing crimes, but also to destroy them.

“This is why I always tell my officers and men to build confidence and trust with members of the public. That is a basic fundamental aspect of community policing. Eminent people gave this information, leading to uncovering of three shrines in Agbowa.”

The police explained further that it had been receiving reports that people were kidnapped in Lagos, and while trying to move from one location to another, they are unfortunate to board the wrong buses.

“Such people are often brought to shrines like this,” the command said.

“In other to curb these trends, I decided to partner with the eminent people in Ikorodu. Information I got was that most of these victims are brought to Agbowa.”

According to the Police, the shrines were located at Agbowa area by Kosi area of Ikorodu. The operation was led by the commissioner of police and other agencies like the Task Force officials, Department of State Services (DSS) and the local vigilance group.

“We were not able to get more suspects, but we destroyed all the shrines. It was a rescue operation that led to destruction of the shrines. It was investigations of the Badoo killings that led to these discoveries,” the police said.

“Ever since the Badoo killings, there had been police activities in Ikorodu. We also got information from members of the communities, who told us that such shrines are used for ritual purposes.”