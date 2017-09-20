University of Ibadan resumes academic activities Thursday

Related News

The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday directed its members to begin full academic activities as from Thursday.

The directive was given at a congress of the union held at the Faculty of Arts of the institution and presided over by the Chairman, Deji Omole.

Mr. Omole said the development would formally be communicated to the Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka.

“ASUU has shown enough understanding with government. Our union should not be blamed if the Federal Government reneges on the signed Memorandum of Action (MoA),” he said.

Mr. Omole called on the university management to ensure a conducive teaching, research and learning environment for the continuation of the concluding first semester examinations and commencement of the second semester of 2016/2017 session.

“Members are to return to the classrooms, start supervision of students although on credit as well as commence attendance of statutory meetings”.

According to Mr. Omole, since the Federal Government has agreed it was at fault, the new trust must not meet disappointment by the October implementation date.

“With regards to our new MoA, any attempt by government to renege in implementing the agreements by October will be resisted and the consequences is better imagined than experienced.”

He said if the government could fix education through adequate funding, every other sector would fall in place and experience growth and development.

He noted that Nigerian lecturers were poorly paid, ill-motivated and work in a terrible environment not conducive to be globally competitive.

“We cannot continue like this and be asking our universities to rank tops in the world. The present administration should send delegates to South Africa to see how they are funding education’’.