Man, 55, remanded in prison for sleeping with own seven-year old daughter

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered a 55-year-old man, Adeyanju Basiri, to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly sleeping with his seven-year old daughter.

The police prosecutor, Monica Ikebulo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 11 at Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

She said the accused and one herbalist now at large were arrested for attempting to use the girl for money rituals.

She said that the accused claimed he had slept with his daughter, name withheld, nine times.

The prosecutor said the accused told the police he always used a white handkerchief given to him by the herbalist to clean his daughter’s private part after having intercourse with her.

She said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law.

Ms. Ikebulo told the court that she had duplicated and sent the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Simeon Ojo, sought for adjournment date pending the issuance of the legal advice.

The presiding Magistrate, Dolapo Akosile, ordered that the accused be remanded in the prison custody till the outcome of the legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till October12 for further hearing.