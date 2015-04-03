Jonathan a true democrat – Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel
Gbenga Daniel; Photo credits: Tribune

A former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has described President Goodluck Jonathan as a true democrat and a peace-loving statesman for accepting the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election.

Describing the act as a rare show of honour and respect for the rule of law, Mr. Daniel said President Jonathan has etched his name in history, devoid of the do-or-die tendencies of some world leaders.

He therefore congratulated the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, for his victory at the closely-contested election, urging him to chart a way forward for the nation.

President Jonathan, he stressed, remains one of the few African leaders to openly concede defeat in a continent where most leaders would prefer to sit tight.

“The ‘change’ that Nigerians craved for, was not for want of achievements but the hope that General Buhari will continue on the path of the incumbent’s achievements and the foundation he laid for economic prosperity of Nigeria,” Mr. Daniel said.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain peaceful and guide the nation’s democracy to the expected stability by accepting the change as a divine act that will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria.

  • sammyctu ode

    gbenga Daniel, after May 29th, you will be running from one court to the other because of the multiple corruption charges hanging over your neck. USELESS MAN.BY THE WAY WHAT ABOUT YOUR WIFE WHO WEARS OUTFIT OF N10 MILLION NAIRA ANYTIME SHE WANTS TO GO TO THE MARKET?

  • John Agbo

    How more selfish and insensitive can can a government be. All because of political ambition they don’t even consider the weighty and grave implications of thsir action before carrying it out.

    This is a government that promised Nigerians jobs and instead of creating jobs they have lost over 7,500 jobs since they assume power and now because Atiku Abubarkar is showing sign of contesting in 2019 the want to paralyze his business forgetting that this private individuals has provided jobs for more Nigerians that they could every dream of 50,000 jobs is no joke.

    They better caution themselves before they spark and anger in people and make them vote for Atiku just in case he decides to run for 2019. I even prefer the Atiku with a track record of jobs than the Buhari that is loosing jobs because all the youth of this country needs now is jobs and jobs and more jobs and good jobs and with Atiku that will not be an issue unlike this clueless administration.