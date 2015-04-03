Jonathan a true democrat – Gbenga Daniel

Related News

A former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has described President Goodluck Jonathan as a true democrat and a peace-loving statesman for accepting the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election.

Describing the act as a rare show of honour and respect for the rule of law, Mr. Daniel said President Jonathan has etched his name in history, devoid of the do-or-die tendencies of some world leaders.

He therefore congratulated the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari, for his victory at the closely-contested election, urging him to chart a way forward for the nation.

President Jonathan, he stressed, remains one of the few African leaders to openly concede defeat in a continent where most leaders would prefer to sit tight.

“The ‘change’ that Nigerians craved for, was not for want of achievements but the hope that General Buhari will continue on the path of the incumbent’s achievements and the foundation he laid for economic prosperity of Nigeria,” Mr. Daniel said.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain peaceful and guide the nation’s democracy to the expected stability by accepting the change as a divine act that will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria.