APC slams Alao-Akala over “Sai Buhari-Sai Akala” posters

Alao Akala
Alao Akala

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has taken a swipe at the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Adebayo Alao-Akala, over the circulation of posters bearing pictures of the former governor and the President-Elect, Muhammadu Buhari, apparently, to gain sympathy from the electorate ahead of next week’s governorship election in the state.

Campaign posters bearing the pictures of Messrs Buhari and Alao-Akala with “Sai Buhari, Sai Akala” boldly written on them have flooded particularly Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.Akala buhari

Reacting to the development, the Director of Publicity and Strategy of the Oyo State chapter of the APC, Olawale Sadare, described the development as “another shameful act coming from enemies of the good people of the state”.

“Not a few people found it unbelievable to see the picture of the President-elect, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, on Alao-Akala’s campaign posters,” Mr. Sadare said. “Since Wednesday evening when those disgusting posters were sighted in parts of Ibadan, a good number of concerned citizens have been expressing their amazement at the development.

“Meanwhile, the ruling APC in the state view the action of the sponsors of such obnoxious campaign materials as a desperation taken too far. It is indeed another in the series of grand delusion which most members of the opposition have been feeding the public with in their bid to hijack power and return the state to the era of bad governance, official corruption and impunity.”

He added that Mr. Buhari, given “what he has always represented”, would not “contemplate throwing up a corrupt element for an election or appointment”.

In spite of the antics of the opposition in Oyo State to mislead the public, the APC remained confident that its candidate and incumbent Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, would be re-elected for an unprecedented second term on April 11, Mr. Sadare said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Jide

    This guy is a disgrace!

  • progress

    Hahahahahaha, everybody like success!

  • Moe

    Allow the guy! He is just trying to ride the wave into office.
    ….and that is a smart idea.
    APC should not be against smart ideas. If they are dubious, okay. But if not, APC should celebrate them.

    • irapada

      He did not campaign or associated with Buhari before the election of Buhari. So what a soulless politician Akala is.

    • SiB

      Dubious it is! Has he decamped to APC or when did his party adopt GMB as presidential candidate? After election…. That guy is a shameful joker. Wish Oyo people will shine there eyes

    • tundemash

      How can an attempt at hoodwinking the electorate be a smart idea ?

  • Chiotu Nnamdi

    The tsunami has just began.many would flee PDP after May 29 handover.

  • Maria

    Desperate politicians…so soon he has ditched Jonathan…Failure indeed is an orphan!

  • Olamiposi Modupe Alao

    its really sad how people use social media to tarnish someones image. I have always seen different things written about my daddy but i have never commented but i will on this one. He knows absolute nothing about this poster, infact we were meant to show him today for him to see it for the first time but he has being in one meeting or the other all day. Not because he’s my father he has a good heart, even his people keep telling him to stop “Jesus Politics” but that his just the way he is, he will put food on your table before he thinks of his. He’s not desperate to win, He wins great, He does not, he will definitely continue his good deeds as God empowers him.

    • Suleiman Salisu

      Are you for real. If true, then I salute your courage.But the perception we have of Chief Akala is not that of a man with Jesus politics. However, his immediate family knows his family nature better.

      • Olamiposi Modupe Alao

        Thank you. The Lord’s will have HIS WAy

  • Sincerely Yours

    APC should destroy all those posters. If they let them be, the unenlightened amongst the electorates, might actually vote for akala, in the erroneous belief that he is actually in Buharis camp.

  • Ibraheem Aruna

    Mr Dahiru , I found this presentation intellectually coherent . I have heard these history as young person several times. We are closer than we care to know. Are you not surprised that History has been banned from Nigerian classrooms? I am afraid the facts you have analysed are a long way from the contemporary thinking of the average Nigerian even the very educated.