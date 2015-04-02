APC slams Alao-Akala over “Sai Buhari-Sai Akala” posters

Related News

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has taken a swipe at the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Adebayo Alao-Akala, over the circulation of posters bearing pictures of the former governor and the President-Elect, Muhammadu Buhari, apparently, to gain sympathy from the electorate ahead of next week’s governorship election in the state.

Campaign posters bearing the pictures of Messrs Buhari and Alao-Akala with “Sai Buhari, Sai Akala” boldly written on them have flooded particularly Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Reacting to the development, the Director of Publicity and Strategy of the Oyo State chapter of the APC, Olawale Sadare, described the development as “another shameful act coming from enemies of the good people of the state”.

“Not a few people found it unbelievable to see the picture of the President-elect, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, on Alao-Akala’s campaign posters,” Mr. Sadare said. “Since Wednesday evening when those disgusting posters were sighted in parts of Ibadan, a good number of concerned citizens have been expressing their amazement at the development.

“Meanwhile, the ruling APC in the state view the action of the sponsors of such obnoxious campaign materials as a desperation taken too far. It is indeed another in the series of grand delusion which most members of the opposition have been feeding the public with in their bid to hijack power and return the state to the era of bad governance, official corruption and impunity.”

He added that Mr. Buhari, given “what he has always represented”, would not “contemplate throwing up a corrupt element for an election or appointment”.

In spite of the antics of the opposition in Oyo State to mislead the public, the APC remained confident that its candidate and incumbent Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, would be re-elected for an unprecedented second term on April 11, Mr. Sadare said.