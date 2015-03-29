APC wins two House of Reps seat in Lagos

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winners of Lagos Island Federal Constituencies 1 and 2 in Lagos State.

Martha Amadi, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1, said that Enitan Badru of the APC polled 15,389 votes to beat Lukman Oladipo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who secured 5,732 votes.

“I hereby declare Hon. Badru, winner of the election; he won the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the election,” Ms. Amadi said.

Adekunle Salvador, the Returning Officer for Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2, said that Yakubu Balogun of the APC got 16,437 vote while Rahman Salawe of the PDP secured 7,305 votes.

“Having satisfied the 2015 election requirements, Hon. Yakubu Balogun of APC is declared winner of Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2 seat,” Mr. Salvador said.

Meanwhile, Adebisi Adegbola, the Returning Officer for Lagos Central senatorial election, told journalists that the election was inconclusive on Saturday in one council area.

He said that the election would be concluded on Sunday.

“We are all expected to be here in the evening when the result will be announced,’’ Mr. Adegbola said.

(NAN)