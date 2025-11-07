As the people of Anambra State head to the polls on Saturday to elect their new governor, many residents of Anambra North say they expect a peaceful and credible process, citing improved security and visible government projects that, in their view, will shape voting decisions.

During a visit to Omagba community in Onitsha, PREMIUM TIMES spoke with several residents who shared their expectations ahead of the election.

Oga Chuma, a long-time resident of the area, expressed strong confidence in the conduct of the poll. According to him, elections in Anambra have historically been peaceful, and he believes this year will not be different.

“The election will be free and fair. Election in Anambra is always fair,” he said. “I’ve never seen security as an issue in any election in Anambra State. Insecurity was in the past. Even on sit-at-home days, if you put election, it will still go on peacefully. Parties now hold campaigns on Mondays, and it went peacefully.”

For Mr Chuma, the performance of the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, is a major consideration for voters in Omagba and other parts of Anambra North.

He gestured towards the road where he stood and said, “This road I’m standing on was done by Soludo. He did twelve roads in this locality. Twelve. So what do you expect? Naturally, people will vote for people who promise… promise fulfilled. If you go around, you count it, twelve roads.”

He also credited the governor for reclaiming an open field in the community that was allegedly being encroached upon.

“What he did in this locality… he helped us recover this field,” he said, pointing to a space where residents sat under canopies. “Somebody almost claimed this field. He came and helped recover it. Public space for everybody. If not, by now somebody would have fenced this place.”

Although Mr Chuma maintained that personal preferences differ, he insisted that, based on performance, the governor stands a strong chance of winning.

“I’m not saying he is the best. Your best may not be my best. But for now, I believe, everything being equal, Soludo will win on merit,” he said. “We know how this road was before; we suffered. Soludo did not do it because of the election. He did it for us. He made us human beings.”

Mr Chuma also referenced road works in Okpoko and Nzam, describing the latter as one of the most surprising transformations.

“I went to Nzam last week Friday, I could not believe it. I went there twelve years ago and swore I’d never go again. But I drove to Nzam on a tarred road,” he said. “Soludo is winning, let us be open to ourselves.”

He added that Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South senator, who recently died, would have been the only candidate capable of giving the incumbent a strong challenge.

“The person who would have given Soludo the problem, unfortunately, died. Ifeanyi Ubah would have rattled him,” he said. “Many of those other candidates cannot win the local government elections. The APC person will try his best. But incumbency is a big factor in politics, and Soludo has done his best. He may not be perfect. It’s easier to make promises.”

Another resident, Chiemenam Ubah, told PREMIUM TIMES that many voters in Anambra North are more concerned about stability and continuity than political rhetoric.

Ms Ubah said she believes the conduct of the security agencies and the level of preparation by INEC have reassured residents.

She added that infrastructure projects, especially inner roads, have shaped public sentiment ahead of the poll.

“In Omagba and other parts of Onitsha, the roads have changed. That is why many people are talking about performance,” she said. “Even if someone is not supporting Soludo, they will admit that he has touched places past governments ignored for years.”

Ms Ubah cautioned, however, that voters still expect more.

“People want continuity, but they also want improvement. Not everything has been done. Markets, drainage, and streetlights still need attention. Whoever wins must not relax,” she said.