The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday nominated Jude Ezenwafor as its candidate for the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State.

Cornell Onwubuya, the chairperson of the Anambra Governorship Election Congress Committee, said Mr Ezenwafor was the sole aspirant and secured 798 ‘yes’ votes.

He added that 26 votes were declared invalid, while 853 delegates were accredited out of 999 listed for the congress.

The congress took place at the Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

Mr Onwubuya said the process followed the PDP constitution and electoral guidelines.

“By the power vested in me and in line with PDP rules, I hereby declare Jude Ezenwafor our candidate,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mr Ezenwafor said the PDP was on a rescue mission in Anambra and urged voters to support their bid to reclaim leadership.

He said he joined the race to return the PDP to the Anambra Government House.

“If you support me, the dream will come true. They say PDP is dead, but I will prove them wrong.

“All Local Government Area and Ward Chairmen are now automatic coordinators in their areas. Our journey to Government House has begun,” he added.

Chidi Chidebe, the PDP chairperson in Anambra, said the party was heading into the election rejuvenated, united and strong.

He said Anambra regretted rejecting the PDP in the past and was ready to make amends.

According to him, many who left the PDP returned after discovering worse conditions in other parties.

Mr Chidebe said the PDP remains Nigeria’s most liberal party and has built the core governance structures today.

“We are the strongest party in Anambra. Only the PDP can defeat the ruling party here. Let’s unite and make it happen,” he said.

