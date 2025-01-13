The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has nominated Chidiebere Egwu, the party’s zonal youth leader, as a replacement for the expelled erstwhile South-east National Vice Chairperson, Ali Odefa.

The party stated this in a letter addressed to its Acting National Chairperson, Illiya Damagun and the Chairperson of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara.

It hinged the nomination of Mr Egwu on the expulsion of Mr Odefa for alleged anti-party activities.

Background

Mr Odefa was first suspended from the PDP by the party executive officers in his Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha Local Government Area on 11 September 2024.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki later upheld the ward executive’s suspension of Mr Odefa.

After investigating the allegations against Mr Odefa, a disciplinary committee of the PDP at the Oguduokwor Ward recommended the expulsion of the former zonal chairperson of the party.

Consequently, the PDP executive at the Oguduokwor Ward announced Mr. Odefa’s summary expulsion on 12 December 2024.

Nomination of Egwu

In the nomination letter, the PDP ward executive and elders unanimously endorsed replacing Mr Odefa with Mr Egwu, who is also a former special assistant on security and youth empowerment to the Ebonyi governor.

The letter was signed by Onwe Onwe, former acting national secretary; Paulinus Nwagu, former senator and the 2023 deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi; John Igboke, former deputy national youth leader; and Paul Okorie, former governorship aspirant.

Others are Austin Edeze, a former governorship aspirant and Director General of the 2023 PDP Governorship Campaign Council, and all the PDP National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The letter nominating Mr Egwu has been submitted to the Acting national chairperson, the national secretary, the chairperson of the BoT, and the chairperson of the PDP Governor’s Forum, among others.

