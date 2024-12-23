Troops of the Joint Task Force in the South-east, codenamed Operation UDO KA, have neutralised 13 armed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and nabbed three kidnappers in the South-east.

The task force spokesperson, Jonah Unuakhalu, lieutenant-colonel, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the feat was in furtherance of the troops’ clearance operations to make the South-east safe and peaceful throughout the yuletide.

Mr Unuakhalu said that the Force Commander, Hassan Dada, a major-general, called on well-meaning citizens to continue to support the joint task force.

He said that citizens of the South-east can do this by providing timely, reliable and credible information to the task force and other security agencies.

“Remember, security is everybody’s business. It is not in the hands of security agencies alone.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll-free line -193 and press Option 2 – to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA,” he said.

Details of operation

On operational details, Mr Unuakhalu said that troops of Sector 1 of the task force conducted an ambush operation on 21 December along Amouka-Umouka Road in 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, to stop the kidnappers’ operation.

According to him, during the operation, troops came in contact with the kidnappers and in the ensuing firefight, the troops shot one dead while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the scene were one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two cell phones, one power bank, three ATM cards, one wristwatch, a bunch of keys and N8,900,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that on 16 December, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance operation within Mbosi and Isseke general area in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, where three IPOB members were neutralised.

“Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK-47 magazines and three Dane guns, while a house belonging to one of the irredentist commanders and a shrine used for their fortification were destroyed.

“The gallant troops had earlier recovered five water gel Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and two batteries used for detonating the IEDs while on routine patrol along roads within Ihiala–Orlu, Lilu, Agba Lilu and Orsumoghu general area in Anambra State.”

He explained that on 14 December, troops acting on credible and reliable information from members of the public, arrested three suspected kidnappers at Itungwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

He said that on receiving the information about the movement of the suspected kidnappers, troops quickly mounted a snap checkpoint to apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects operating in a stolen tricycle, on sighting the troops, attempted to make a U-turn but were apprehended.

“Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one locally made single barrel pistol, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 34 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, two AK-47 rifle magazines, two G3 rifle magazines and one live cartridge.

“Other items recovered were: one mobile phone, N6,600 and two knapsack bags used for concealing the weapons,” he said.

(NAN)

