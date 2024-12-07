There was tension in Anambra State on Thursday night when gunmen attacked police officers at a checkpoint in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred at a checkpoint along Umuchu-Amesi-Uga Road in Ajali Community, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

How it happened

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night that the gunmen opened fire on the police operatives at the checkpoint.

The police operatives fired back.

A resident, who identified himself as Ejimofor, said the hoodlums felt they were being trailed after they snatched a vehicle from a man in the community.

Ejimofor said members of Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG) from Umuchu, a neighbouring community, later joined to fight the attackers.

He said in the ensuing shootout, a vigilante member and a police operative sustained gunshot injuries.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Then the gunmen fled after one of the police officers shot at one of the tires of their Toyota Hilux and deflated it,” he said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said two vehicles belonging to the vigilante operatives were set ablaze by the hoodlums during the attack.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the joint security team had intercepted the hoodlums along Umuchu-Amesi-Uga Road.

“During a search conducted in the vehicle, coolers for food preservation were found.

“The armed men were trailed after police operatives resisted an attack on a police checkpoint at Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area,” he said.

Continuing, the spokesperson said: “During the gun duel, one police personnel and one AVG operative sustained gunshot injuries and are currently responding to treatment in a hospital.

“Unfortunately, the two operational vehicles belonging to the AVG were caught up in fire and razed down completely.”

Frequent attacks on security operatives

This is the first time security operatives would be attacked by hoodlums in Anambra State in recent times.

The latest attack came exactly two weeks after gunmen attacked vigilante operatives along Amesi-Uga Road in Umuchu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Also gunmen, On 18 November, killed four vigilante operatives in two communities in Anambra State.

The communities were Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state and Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

No group has claimed responsibility for the increased attacks on security operatives in the state.

However the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has often been linked to the growing insecurity in Anambra State and other states in the South-east.

The group has, however, repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

