The Chairperson of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Eric Odo, has approved a monthly stipend for widows in the area.

He said the council has the capacity to take care of the widows in the area.

Mr Odo, who stated this on Wednesday while addressing widows from the council area who paid him a courtesy visit in Ogbede, said his administration would protect widows from harmful cultural practices.

He said the monthly stipend, which would be included in the 2025 budget, would help the widows solve their financial needs.

Mr Odo stated that the government had a responsibility to improve welfare and protect the poor.

“The reason why government exist is to improve the welfare of the poor in the society, not minding their educational qualifications.

“It is important for us to start addressing the issue of widows’ welfare so that successive administration will continue from wherever we stopped. The poor must be protected and cared for.

“What we have come to do is to change the status quo and give all, the poor and the vulnerable, the opportunity to live a fulfilled life.

“Nobody will be short-changed under my administration, irrespective of the person’s social or economic status,” he said.

The council chairperson directed his aide on Widows’ Affairs, Esther Ugwuehi, to compile the names of genuine widows who truly deserve the monthly stipend.

Responding on behalf of the widows, Mrs Ugwuehi thanked the council chairperson for the kind gesture, describing it as unprecedented.

She noted that Mr Odo is the first chairperson in the local council who, not only gives an audience to the widows, but is also determined to improve their welfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chairperson did not state the amount that would be paid to each widow.

