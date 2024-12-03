Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration will continue to remove every barrier that hinders persons with disabilities (PWDs) from participating in leadership at all levels.
Mr Otti stated this in a goodwill message he sent to the group on Tuesday to mark this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).
The message was made available to reporters in Umuahia by the governor’s Special Assistant on PWDs and Chairperson Abia State Commission for the Welfare of the Disabled Persons, David Anyaele.
The governor noted that the day provided another opportunity to reflect on the efforts toward ensuring the well-being of residents with disabilities and their extent of participation in the socio-economic development of our state.
He stated that the vision and mission of his government was simply to reduce the incidence of disability in the state.
“This we are doing through investment in education, healthcare, and provision of accessible services and infrastructure, using the Abia State Disability Law as our guide,” he stated.
Mr Otti pointed out that the theme of the IDPD 2024: “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”, was apt.
According to him, it speaks to his campaign manifesto and the state government’s vision for people with disabilities.
He stated: “All the members of the Abia State Disability Commission are PWDs. At the last count, six have been appointed by our government.
“As a government, we are committed to increase leadership capacity and capabilities of PWDs.
“Therefore, we say no to all forms of discrimination, stigma, and isolation of Abia person by reason of disability.”
(NAN)
