Deadly attacks on vigilante operatives, farmers

The week began on a sad note on 24 November when gunmen attacked vigilante operatives along Amesi-Uga Road in Umuchu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack occurred exactly one week after gunmen killed four vigilante operatives in two communities in Anambra State.

The police later said they repelled the 24 November attack on the vigilante operatives.

On Monday, we brought you a similar report of how gunmen killed four farmers within 24 hours in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The gunmen, suspected to be herders, carried out the attacks between 22 and 23 November.

The hoodlums killed three farmers and injured others on their farmlands on 22 November in Mgbuji Community, Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

Barely 24 hours after, there was an attack in Ebor, a community in the council area, when suspected herders killed yet another farmer on his farmland.

The victim was identified as Igwe Nweke, an indigene of the Ebor community.

How Nigerian governor caught civil servants diverting health ministry’s documents’ to sell

Last Sunday, we reported that Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State caught some civil servants diverting the health ministry’s documents in order to sell them. The governor’s aide later released a video of the incident.

Mr Nwifuru caught the civil servants loading the documents into a truck without authorisation.

The governor later ordered the arrest of the six civil servants.

He identified one of the suspects as Ndukwe Ayansi, adding that they would be prosecuted for diverting materials meant for the state’s Ministry of Health. He also later suspended the state’s health commissioner.

Killing of several suspected IPOB members

The onslaught against suspected IPOB members by Nigerian security forces continued last Monday, with the Nigerian troops killing several suspected members of the separatist group.

The army said its troops killed the suspects during a shootout between the troops and the IPOB members along the Ekeututu–Ihiteunansa Road in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Again, Enugu allocates 33% of 2025 budget to education

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Tuesday, presented a N971 billion 2025 budget to the House of Assembly for approval.

The budget, which has N837.9 billion earmarked for capital expenditures, and N133.1 billion for recurrent expenditures, is the biggest presented by any administration so far in the state’s history.

The governor allocated N320.6 billion to the education sector, representing 33.2 per cent of the total budget, which is above the 15 to 20 per cent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Bianca Ojukwu’s promise on Nnamdi Kanu

Last Tuesday, Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, raised the hopes of many South-east residents when she promised to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is the leader of the IPOB.

The IPOB leader has been in detention since he was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya in 2021.

Mrs Ojukwu also called for an end to the violence in the South-east.

Gunmen abduct three Innoson staffers in Anambra

Another tragedy struck in Nnewi North Council Area of Anambra State on Tuesday when gunmen abducted three persons in front of the facility of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company in the state.

It was later confirmed that the victims were officials of the Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company.

Police said they had begun operations to rescue the victims. However, it is unclear if they have been rescued as of the time of this report.

Finnish court fixes date for Simon Ekpa’s trial

On Friday, we reported that Finnish authorities have announced that controversial pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa is billed to face trial in May 2025.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on 21 November on suspicion of terrorist activities.

Sacked UNIZIK VC sues university for disowning his professorship

The drama that trailed the sacking of the then Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Bernard Odoh, continued on Wednesday when he announced that he had sued the Federal University, Gusau for disowning his professorship.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Charles Otu, Mr Odoh said he instituted the legal action at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja with suit number NICN/ ABJ/ 434/ 2024.

The sacked vice-chancellor said though no date has been fixed for the hearing, he is determined to seek legal redress in court.

Police arrest ex-commissioner for criticising Nigerian governor

Last Friday, we brought you a report that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State ordered the arrest of his critic and former commissioner, Fabian Ihekweme, for allegedly criticising him and his administration.

Mr Ihekweme, who was arrested from his Abuja residence, served as the foreign affairs commissioner in Imo State between 2020 and 2022 under Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

