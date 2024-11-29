A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, discharged and acquitted at least 50 people accused of terrorism.
They were alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.
In his judgment, Justice James Omotosho held that the Nigerian Police Force failed in its entirety to establish a prima facie case against the 50 defendants, including four women.
Justice Omotosho, who upheld the no-case submission of the defendants, said that the prosecution failed to adduce any credible evidence, linking the defendants with the allegations they were charged for.
The judge consequently struck out the three-count charge preferred against the defendants.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Inspector-General of Police had, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/8/2024, sued the 50 defendants.
They were alleged to have assembled inside a truck with Reg No. XA-139 BDN, for an alleged plan to commit an act of terrorism.
They were alleged to have in their custody 48 black caps, 25 red caps, six orange colour caps, and all were designed in IPOB emblem, and with various charms.
The police further alleged that their “gathering was for the purpose of promoting illegality in order to terrorise the people of Anambra State”.
The police said the offence is contrary and punishable under Section 12 of Terrorism, (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.
(NAN)
