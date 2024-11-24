Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says the government has taken pragmatic measures to rejig the state’s security architecture.

Mr Otti said this on Saturday when he briefed reporters at the end of a Security Council meeting held at Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

The government’s measure is coming in the wake of the 13 November deadly attack on troops of the Joint Task Force of the South-east, codenamed Operation Udo Ka.

Gunmen shot dead three soldiers during the attack in the Ekeneobizi community of Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

On Sunday, some gunmen shot dead a police officer during an ambush on the convoy of the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa South and North Federal Constituency, Ginger Onwusibe.

On Wednesday, gunmen killed a police operative and injured two others during an attack on a police checkpoint in the Ohafia Local Government Area.

Governor Otti described the attacks and killing of security personnel in the state as unfortunate.

He said that “positive and proactive approaches” were being taken to address the state’s security challenges.

He said, “I am happy that today we have resolved to rejig the state’s security architecture and ensure that things like this will be a thing of the past.”

Mr Otti commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the police over the loss of their personnel.

“As I settle down, I’ll try and visit the families of the deceased, including the leaderships of the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Army in the state.

“We have also agreed to double our efforts in the different areas where there are possibilities of attacks, particularly now that the Yuletide is here.

“We want to also reassure our people that we are more than competent to deal with the security challenges,” he said.

‘Don’t live in fear’

Mr Otti urged the people not to live in fear and assured them that the government would do everything possible to protect their lives and property.

He also urged the people not to take the unfortunate attacks as what defines Abia.

According to him, effective strategies would be applied in addressing the situation.

He said, “We have the commitment of the security agencies, and everyone is going to double their efforts to ensure that the attacks did not happen again.

“We also have taken a decision to smoke all the criminals out wherever they are hiding.

“So, we want to give notice that if you are a criminal and in Abia, whether you call yourself IPOB or ESN or bandits or kidnappers, this place will not be safe for you.

“So, that is the warning from us.”

(NAN)

