The Enugu State Government has offered to provide “evidence of atrocities” allegedly perpetrated in South-east Nigeria by a pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, in a statement on Friday, said the arrest was in line with the demands of Governor Peter Mbah-led administration to Finnish authorities.
Arrest
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on Thursday on suspicion of terrorist activities.
The Finnish police said Mr Ekpa “has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria.”
A Nigerian-Finnish citizen, Mr Ekpa heads Autopilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria
Praise for Finnish govt
Mr Onyia, a professor, said the Enugu State Government has commended Finnish authorities for the arrest of Mr Ekpa who is based in Finland, a North European country.
The SSG said the state government believes the pro-Biafra agitator is “a common criminal, con man, and terrorist, who has no interest of Igbo people at heart.”
“The government also described Ekpa as a murderer and fraudster, who delights in killing his people and living large off their misery, saying that Enugu State was ready and willing to provide evidence of Ekpa-sponsored atrocities against Ndigbo to aid his trial and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria,” he said in the statement.
‘Ekpa’s arrested ‘ll strengthen security in South-east’
Mr Onyia said the Enugu State Government was delighted with the arrest of Mr Ekpa.
“His arrest and trial will no doubt go a long way in strengthening peace, security, and stability in all parts of the South-east.
“Ekpa has for long, and unfortunately from Finland, made a living by creating a siege climate and mentality in the South-east, destroying lives, property, and the Igbo trademark of entrepreneurship and hard work. He thrives on manipulating, exploiting, and extorting the people on the pretext of fighting for their interest and for the restoration of Biafra,” the SSG said.
