The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the reappointment of Joseph Ikechebelu as the new acting vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).
NAU, a federal university in Anambra State, is popularly known as UNIZIK.
The new appointment followed the sack of the controversial seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the university, Bernard Odoh, by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.
Mr Ikechebelu, a professor, was initially appointed into the position in early June, but was sacked in late July by the then university’s Governing Council.
The then-university council led by Greg Mbadiwe subsequently appointed Carol Arinze-Umobi, a female professor, as the new acting vice-chancellor of the institution. Mr Odoh was later appointed to replace Ms Arinze-Umobi.
The reappointment
The reappointment of Mr Ikechebelu as the new vice-chancellor of the university was announced on Wednesday via a letter by the Permanent Secretary of the country’s Ministry of Education, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.
“Sequel to the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR vide letter Ref: PRES/84/EDU/10 dated 18th November, 2024 nullifying the appointment of Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh as the 7th substantive vice chancellor of the university who was illegally appointed by the dissolved 10th Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, I am pleased to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister to reinstate you as the acting vice chancellor of the university with immediate effect,” Mr Sani-Gwarzo said in the letter.
“Consequently, you are directed to take charge of the administration of the university.”
The permanent secretary asked the new acting vice-chancellor to forward any matter that requires the approval of the now dissolved council to the minister for his consideration and approval until President Tinubu reconstitutes a new council.
University speaks
The university has also announced the reinstatement of Mr Ikechebelu as new acting vice-chancellor of the institution.
In an internal memo, Louis Njelita, the institution’s new acting director of communication and public relations, said Mr Ikechebelu was reinstated in line with the directive of the education minister.
Mr Njelita said President Tinubu also approved the reinstatement which he said was with immediate effect.
Like VC, like registrar
Mr Njelita said the minister also approved the reinstatement of Victor Modebelu as the acting registrar of the university.
He said the reinstatement of Mr Modebelu, who had served in the position before, followed the sack of Rosemary Nwokike as the institution’s substantive registrar by Mr Tinubu on Wednesday.
“The university community is hereby enjoined to offer its full support and cooperation to the reinstated acting vice-chancellor and acting Registrar as they steer the institution toward fulfilling its academic and administrative mandate,” Mr Njelita said.
