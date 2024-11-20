The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Adaku Uche-Anya, has confirmed Wednesday’s killing of a labourer by police operatives in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

Mrs Uche-Anya explained that the victim was shot dead when a bullet went off from an officer’s gun during a scuffle between a police team and a motorcyclist who claimed to be a soldier.

“In response to the rising incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching in Abakaliki, officers from the command were conducting a routine patrol on the old Enugu-Abakaliki Road near the Ugwuachara area when they stopped an individual riding a motorcycle to request the motorcycle’s particulars.

“The individual claimed to be a soldier but was unable to provide identification. As the officers attempted to arrest him for this reason, he resisted and began to grapple with one of the officer’s rifles.

“This struggle resulted in an accidental discharge of ammunition, which tragically resulted in the death of one man and injuries to three others.

“Both the police officer and the individual involved in this incident are currently in custody. The police command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased,” she said.

The police commissioner assured the public that the command would carry out a thorough investigation on the incident and any person found culpable would face the full extent of the law.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

