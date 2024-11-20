The Anambra State Government says it will file criminal charges – attempted murder – against a man, Nnamdi Nnebe, from Awka, who allegedly attempted to stab his elder brother’s wife, Njideka Nnebe, to death.
The state’s Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday after visiting the victim in her hospital bed in Awka.
“I think we will follow up this case and insist that justice is served, to serve as a deterrent to other people, who may want to engage in such dastardly act.
“This case will not be allowed to be treated as a mere family issue, we will make sure that the right thing is done.
|
“Nobody has the right to inflict this kind of injury on anyone, even if the person is your wife.
“Therefore, we are going to charge him with attempted murder so that other people will not try such thing again,” she said.
Mrs Obinabo queried the rationale behind the attempt by the suspect to kill his brother’s wife over a mere family altercation.
“What kind of children are we breeding now?
“How can someone do this? He must face the law,” the commissioner said.
How it happened – Victim
Narrating her ordeal, the victim said that trouble started when the suspect came out of the family compound in Awka and noticed that the children were playing inside the tricycle (keke) he parked in front of the family house.
She said the suspect was quick to accuse her son of playing with the keke even when he was reportedly not among the children.
She said that she tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to dissuade him from accusing her son.
Njideka said that a fight ensued between the two of them when the suspect tried to attack his son.
She said that she quickly moved with the help of her daughter to defend her son, prompting the suspect to run into the family house and appear with a dagger.
Njideka said that when the suspect aimed the dagger at her shoulder, she put forward her hand to defend herself.
READ ALSO: Health services continue in Abuja, Lagos hospitals amid medical consultants’ strike
“That was when the knife pierced my right elbow to the other side,” she said.
The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, told NAN that the police were aware of the incident.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said that the suspect was in police custody and would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999