Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said opposition politicians in connivance with “some external parties” were behind the growing insecurity and criminality in the state.

Like other parts of the South-east, security appears to have deteriorated in the Abia State in recent times with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Last Wednesday, gunmen killed two Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint on the Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi Community in Umuahia South Local Government of the state.

Also, a police operative was killed on Sunday in Abia State when gunmen attacked the convoy of a Nigerian lawmaker.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being behind the deadly attacks.

However, IPOB, a group agitating for secession of South-east and South-south from Nigeria, has denied any involvement in the attacks.

‘Sole agenda’

But reacting in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Mr Otti claimed that his administration has now “firmly established,” through tip-offs from residents, that the attacks were being sponsored by opposition politicians in the state, not IPOB.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor said the unnamed opposition politicians began sponsoring the violence since the end of May this year.

“The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state.

“This strategy kicked in as they realised that their initial efforts at churning out lies and fabrications against the government in pretentious posturing as “opposition” has failed to gain currency amongst Abia people who have thoroughly ignored them and their antics, since they know the truth,” he said.

Mr Otti said also the state government has been noted for its peaceful and nonviolent disposition, it would not yield to blackmail or intimidation.

“It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state,” he stated.

‘We will smoke them out’

Mr Otti stressed that the state government would come hard on the sponsors of the insecurity and violence to “smoke them out” of the state.

The governor boasted that his administration was “prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding” the lives and property of Abia residents.

He announced that a “counter offensive” has now been launched by the government to “decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected” in any part of Abia State by criminals.

Mr Otti urged residents to cooperate with the government and security operatives to stamp out criminals in the state.

“Government wishes to strongly warn that anyone that attempts to play politics with the lives and property of innocent Abians should be ready to face the consequences, as the government will no longer tolerate such acts, no matter who is behind them,” he said.

The governor asked community leaders and traditional rulers to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions.

He also called on parents and guardians to monitor activities of their children and loved ones in order to ensure they do not indulge in any form of criminal activity in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

