Gunmen have killed four vigilante operatives in two communities in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The hoodlums invaded the communities between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

Some residents suspect that the attackers, given the day and manner of the operation, were enforcers of the illegal Monday sit-at-home order.

The illegal order is often being enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

How the attacks happened

The first attack occurred at Abatete, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said the armed men invaded the community and opened fire on three vigilante operatives, who engaged the attackers in a shootout.

“But they were overpowered and killed by the gunmen,” a resident, who asked not to be named, said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Multiple sources confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the vigilante operatives were attached to the President-General of the community, Ezebinobi Ezigbo.

“Even PG (Ezigbo) sustained serious injury,” one source said.

In a separate attack minutes later, some armed men also attacked Ukpo, another community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said the hoodlums stormed the community and opened fire on vigilante operatives, killing one of them at the spot.

“They killed one vigilante member and burnt their vehicle at Ukpo Roundabout. They also killed a motorcycle rider,” another resident said.

Abatete and Ukpo are neighbouring communities, but are in different local government areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the separate attacks occurred within one hour.

However, it is unclear, for now, if the separate attacks were carried out by the same gunmen.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the separate attacks and killings in a statement on Monday.

“The armed men today 18/11/2024, unprovoked, by 8:45 a.m. operating in unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete, murdered three members of the vigilantes and injured another unsuspecting member of the public,” said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

“Also at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia LGA while escaping a hot chase by the police responding team, shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another and set two vehicles ablaze,” he added.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has vowed that the police in the state will track down the hoodlums.

Mr Obono, he said, has commiserated with the family, and community of the deceased over the loss of the victims.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Increased attack

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest killings occurred a day after gunmen killed police operatives in Abia State which on Sunday.

Four days ago, gunmen killed two Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint on the Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi, another community in the same Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

