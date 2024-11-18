Lecturers and consultants at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) Medical School and Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, have withdrawn their services for the second time in two months.

The News Agency of Anambra (NAN) reports that the development is in compliance with the seven-day warning strike embarked upon by the national body of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN).

MDCAN in a strike notice on Monday said the industrial action was to protest the alleged irregularities in the appointment of NAU VC.

The notice was signed by Mohammed Mohammed and Diyabu Ibrahim, MDCAN’s National President and Secretary General respectively.

“National Executive Committee observed the reckless and utter disregard to due process by the Governing Council Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, leading to the selection of a Vice Chancellor despite government’s clear and unequivocal directive halting the process,” it said.

Confirming the compliance of MDCAN-NAUTH to the national directive, Victor Modekwe, the branch chairman, said they had to comply with the directive.

Mr Modekwe said that academic and clinical services at the teaching hospital involving the senior medical experts have been shut down.

He listed the demands as the dissolution of NAU Governing Council for failure to follow due process in the appointment of NAU VC and an increase in the retirement age of medical consultants to 70.

“I think the nationwide strike embarked upon by MDCAN is clear and simple, the body is protesting the exclusion of members from contesting for the post of NAU VC.

“MDCAN is demanding the dissolution of the Amb. Greg Mbadinwe-led Governing Council for appointing a VC against the Federal Government directive and for saying that medical fellowship is not equivalent to PhD, a criterion for University VCship.

“We are demanding an increment of the retirement age of medical consultants to 70 to address the depleting manpower caused by ‘JAPA syndrome’ in the healthcare sector.

“Lastly, MDCAN is calling for the universal application of CONMESS for doctors across all sectors where medical doctors are employed,” he said.

(NAN)

