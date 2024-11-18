A police operative was, on Sunday, shot dead in Abia State when gunmen attacked the convoy of a Nigerian lawmaker, Ginger Onwusibe.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred at about 9 p.m. in Ubakala, a community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Onwusibe represents Isialangwa North and South Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

This newspaper gathered that the lawmaker was in the convoy at the time of the attack.

But residents said about two police operatives, including the slain officer and a driver, were in the convoy.

Sources said the gunmen, dressed in black attire and armour jackets, had blocked the lawmaker’s convoy with a Toyota Corolla and opened fire on it, killing the operative and injuring another officer.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the hoodlums ambushed the police operatives who were returning after escorting the lawmaker to his residence in Umuahia.

“The assailants blocked the path of the police vehicle and opened fire. Tragically, Inspector Bala Mohammed sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Inspector Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the operatives were from the Special Protection Unit Base 4, in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

“The area was immediately combed by officers of the command as a comprehensive search operation was launched to locate the attackers.

“Tactical teams have been deployed to track down the fleeing suspects. Investigation into the incident is ongoing,” Ms Chinaka stated.

She said the police in Abia were committed to tracking down the attackers and urged residents to report suspicious movements to the security operatives for action.

Increased attack

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Abia State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest occurred about four days after gunmen killed two Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint on the Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi, another community in the same Umuahia South Local Government of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

