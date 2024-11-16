The Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu, says it has secured a N90 million grant from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to implement sustainable entrepreneurship in the university.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Christian Anieke, disclosed this during the 12th Convocation of GOUNI at its Main Campus in Ugwuomu, Enugu, on Saturday.

The three-year project, which commences in 2024, offers new sustainable entrepreneurship courses that are rooted in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Anieke, a Catholic priest, said the grant was given to the university through its Directorate of Entrepreneurship and would be implemented with Leuphana University, Mount Kenya University, and the University of Venda, South Africa.

He added that the university also won €12,000 Euros through the Directorate of Entrepreneurship for implementing the Student Training for Entrepreneurship Promotion (STEP) project.

“Under this project, students and teachers from our Faculty of Education and the Institute of Ecumenical Education have been mobilised with N8 million as seed fund for their STEP Micro business while N7 million was earmarked as payment for faculty members inducted as STEP-trainers.

“The establishment of STEP has been an incredibly enriching experience for both staff and students. The Directorate of Entrepreneurship has added an innovative project, an incubation hub to promote our STEP programme,” he said.

Mr Anieke also announced that 26 students made a First Class out of 546 graduating students from various university programmes.

The vice-chancellor charged the graduates to dream big to become whatever they desired in life.

“Have a dream that one day you will become the best president Nigeria has ever produced, the best governors, National Assembly members, computer scientists, TV presenters and others.

“I urge you not to forget your identity, an identity of spirituality, hard work, deep sense of and understanding of cultural and religious differences,” he advised them.

Gov Mbah’s goodwill message

In a goodwill address, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State called for the stakeholders’ commitment to education, as the state has made a huge investment in education for the collective future.

Mr Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, said through quality education, Nigerians could build a society that valued knowledge, fostered innovation and ensured equitable development for everyone.

He tasked the outgoing students on service of excellence and to uphold the values they gained at the university, saying, “let these values be your guiding principles as you face the opportunities and challenges of the future.

“Whether you choose to work in private or public, contribute to your community or pursue further education, let your action reflect the standard of ethical leadership, responsibilities and compassion that you have experienced at Godfrey Okoye University.

“Wherever you go and in every endeavour, whether large or small, try to improve the lives of those around you and contribute to the betterment of the society,” Mr Mbah advised the graduates.

Earlier, in a Holy Mass celebrated to mark the convocation, the GOUNI Chancellor, Ignatius Kaigama, urged science students to marry science and Christianity, saying that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was good but should not replace God.

Mr Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, while noting that AI was important, warned that scientists should not allow it to take the place of God in their lives.

The archbishop also emphasised the importance of being a scientist and Christian, describing them as twin sisters.

(NAN)

